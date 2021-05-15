IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 25,219 Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000.

HAAC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

