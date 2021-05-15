IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $16.41 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $227.36. 2,081,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.14 and a 200-day moving average of $209.06. The stock has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.73 and a 52 week high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

