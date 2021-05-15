Ieq Capital LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Cigna by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after acquiring an additional 507,438 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $263.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.26. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

