Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,309 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $107.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.83 and a twelve month high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

