Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after buying an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $205,404,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $96.91 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

