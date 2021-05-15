Ieq Capital LLC Invests $368,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,035,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $149.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $125.18 and a one year high of $174.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

