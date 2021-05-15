Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,004 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 218,637 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

