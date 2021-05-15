Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,792 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,417,000 after buying an additional 289,928 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

