Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -833.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

