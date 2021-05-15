IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells $277,002.24 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IDXX opened at $530.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.50 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

