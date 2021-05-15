ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Sells $196,708.13 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ICU Medical stock opened at $199.00 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $227.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.03. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.72.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.
ICU Medical Company Profile
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.
