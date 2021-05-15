ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Sells $196,708.13 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ICU Medical stock opened at $199.00 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $227.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.03. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 47,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ICU Medical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.