iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

IBDO opened at $26.09 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

