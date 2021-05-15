iBio (IBIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33. iBio has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 16.84 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on iBio in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

