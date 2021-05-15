IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IAC. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $228.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.40. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $632,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.