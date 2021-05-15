HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%.

Shares of HyreCar stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 20,662,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.97.

Several analysts recently commented on HYRE shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

