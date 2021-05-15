Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and $657,584.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.00 or 0.01118098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

