Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Huntsman accounts for about 2.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 3.05% of Huntsman worth $194,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2,520.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Huntsman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,211,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,468,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

