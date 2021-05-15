Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HGEN opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $193,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,845,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,441,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,274 shares of company stock worth $5,304,611. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

