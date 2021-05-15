Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$13.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.91.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.66. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.18%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

