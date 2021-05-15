Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Horizen has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $125.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $126.81 or 0.00269172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.95 or 0.00575135 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00205976 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,084,838 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

