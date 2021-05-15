HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sells $103,702.50 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.