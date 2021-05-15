Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

OTCMKTS HMCBF traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

