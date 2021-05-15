Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HMCBF opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.