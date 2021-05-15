Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.