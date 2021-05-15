Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 148,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $766.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several analysts have commented on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

