Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 148,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $766.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several analysts have commented on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

