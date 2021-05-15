HollyGold Hits 1-Day Volume of $40,517.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $40,517.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HollyGold has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00095881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.00536684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00232950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005122 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $558.45 or 0.01163616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.71 or 0.01203738 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,936 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

