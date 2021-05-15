Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Gap Down to $46.21

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.21, but opened at $44.22. Hillenbrand shares last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 10 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

