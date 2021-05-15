Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Michael A. Leven Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HT opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

