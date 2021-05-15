Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.10.

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$16.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$602.49 million and a PE ratio of -9.89. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$8.95 and a twelve month high of C$17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.79.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

