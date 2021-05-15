Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Posts Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Heritage Global stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,009. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $104.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $32,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 449,653 shares of company stock worth $1,339,937 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.