Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

