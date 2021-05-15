HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $527.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $527.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,238.68 or 0.99803354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00053591 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.00245623 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000998 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004394 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,898,281 coins and its circulating supply is 261,763,131 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

