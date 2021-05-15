HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLFFF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of HLFFF stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

