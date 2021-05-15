Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $223.00 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $163.39 and a one year high of $265.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

