Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00083773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00076961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.87 or 0.00334993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013512 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00043356 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,261,516,290 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

