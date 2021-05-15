Head to Head Survey: Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) versus Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Woolworths Group and Albertsons Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woolworths Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Albertsons Companies 2 4 12 0 2.56

Albertsons Companies has a consensus target price of $19.94, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Woolworths Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Woolworths Group and Albertsons Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.14 $466.40 million N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Woolworths Group.

Profitability

This table compares Woolworths Group and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies 1.53% 99.45% 6.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Woolworths Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores. The New Zealand Food segment is involved in the procurement and resale of food and drinks to customers in New Zealand. This segment operates 182 countdown supermarkets, as well as engages in the wholesale operations. The Endeavour Drinks segment procures and resells drinks to customers in Australia. It operates 1,610 stores under Dan Murphy's and BWSbrands, as well as Cellarmasters and Langtons online platforms. The BIG W segment procures and resells discount general merchandise products to customers in Australia. This segment operates 179 BIG W stores. The Hotels segment offers leisure and hospitality services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and gaming in Australia. It operates 334 hotels, including bars, dining, gaming, accommodation, and venue hire operations. The company was formerly known as Woolworths Limited and changed its name to Woolworths Group Limited in December 2017. Woolworths Group Limited was incorporated in 1924 and is based in Bella Vista, Australia.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

