Head to Head Comparison: Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

27.2% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Tenable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sumo Logic and Tenable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 3 7 0 2.70 Tenable 0 1 11 0 2.92

Sumo Logic presently has a consensus price target of $31.38, suggesting a potential upside of 86.09%. Tenable has a consensus price target of $53.23, suggesting a potential upside of 34.02%. Given Sumo Logic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Tenable.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumo Logic and Tenable’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tenable $354.59 million 11.83 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -45.66

Sumo Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A Tenable -18.87% -56.02% -10.72%

Summary

Tenable beats Sumo Logic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance. The company also offers Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.