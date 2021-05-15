HC Wainwright Raises CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Price Target to $4.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.45 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.