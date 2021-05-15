HC Wainwright Increases Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $4.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

VSTM opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $505.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

