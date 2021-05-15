HC Wainwright Increases Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $21.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

HOOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $456.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 696,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,563 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

