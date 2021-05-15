Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.70) and the lowest is ($2.13). Hawaiian reported earnings of ($3.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($6.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($5.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HA. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

HA opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

