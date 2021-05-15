Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce $27.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.50 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $23.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $114.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $125.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $127.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harvard Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 155,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,519. The firm has a market cap of $280.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

