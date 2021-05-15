Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.41

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 25631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

