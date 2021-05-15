Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

