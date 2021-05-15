Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The company has a market cap of $93.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

