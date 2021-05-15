Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.