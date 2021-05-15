Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

HRGLY remained flat at $$48.87 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

