Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.64

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.64 and last traded at C$36.10, with a volume of 18682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$743.68 million and a PE ratio of 19.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.40 million. Analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.4800002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.32%.

Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

