HARD Protocol (HARD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.12 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $79.33 million and approximately $19.12 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00095532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.05 or 0.00514464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00234307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005117 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.90 or 0.01148648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.45 or 0.01206725 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.