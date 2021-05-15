Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $278,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after buying an additional 509,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 402,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,503,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 334,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.92. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.36) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.